Where Drag Race Finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lady Camden Stand After Showmance

An unprecedented finale is all that stands between five queens and the crown.

For the first time in Drag Race history, five different queens are competing in the season finale, airing April 22 on VH1.

Ahead of the finale, E! News spoke exclusively with all five—Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Daya Betty—about turbulence during the season, the geniality of the cast, adjusting to fame and the unexpected romance between two of the finalists.

There was no shortage of love on Drag Race this season—even within the cast itself! At the reunion, Camden and Angeria revealed that a showmance had developed between the two during filming.

"I do find Lady Camden very attractive and very charming," Angeria told E! News. "I'm not opposed to spending more time with her. Whatever happens, happens. If we're just friends, we're lifelong friends forever. If it wants to turn into something else, I'm sure I wouldn't mind that either."

Camden remains similarly smitten.

"I genuinely don't know what's going to happen," the queen told E!. "I just love her as a person. Regardless what happens, she's just the most adorable person. She's charismatic as f--k and just a genuine sweetheart."

Even if Camden and Angeria don't walk away without the crown, they'll certainly have the next best thing: a shoulder to lean on.