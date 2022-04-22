Where Drag Race Finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lady Camden Stand After Showmance

An unprecedented finale is all that stands between five queens and the crown.
For the first time in Drag Race history, five different queens are competing in the season finale, airing April 22 on VH1.
Ahead of the finale, E! News spoke exclusively with all five—Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Daya Betty—about turbulence during the season, the geniality of the cast, adjusting to fame and the unexpected romance between two of the finalists.
There was no shortage of love on Drag Race this season—even within the cast itself! At the reunion, Camden and Angeria revealed that a showmance had developed between the two during filming.
"I do find Lady Camden very attractive and very charming," Angeria told E! News. "I'm not opposed to spending more time with her. Whatever happens, happens. If we're just friends, we're lifelong friends forever. If it wants to turn into something else, I'm sure I wouldn't mind that either."
Camden remains similarly smitten.
"I genuinely don't know what's going to happen," the queen told E!. "I just love her as a person. Regardless what happens, she's just the most adorable person. She's charismatic as f--k and just a genuine sweetheart."
Even if Camden and Angeria don't walk away without the crown, they'll certainly have the next best thing: a shoulder to lean on.
Many of the greatest, most infamous moments in Drag Race history are rooted in, well, drama. Which is why the relative lack of cattiness in season 14 felt a little foreign to some viewers. To hear the queens talk about it, the emphasis on skill instead of shade is indicative of a larger shift.
"The competition has become so huge now that fans are more engaged by the talents that people bring," Camden told E! News. "The talents are getting bigger and stronger. The looks are getting fiercer. Everybody is expected to do everything. The focus really is on finding a superstar. I'm more impressed with someone who can wow me with what they do versus what they say to someone else. I think that's how the fans are getting now, too."
While the community of drag will never be without a level of camp and the presence of claws, the state of the world at-large suggests it's time to uplift, as well.
"Drag has been catty in the past because when you give a bunch of people a very small space to fight for, it will become catty," Willow said. "I love some good old fashioned cattiness, but I think there is this notion that we need to protect each other these days."
Still, Bosco—who questioned why suddenly "drag queens have to be nice all the time" at the show's April 15 reunion—thinks there's still plenty of room for nostalgic Drag Race banter.
"The way that queer people usually communicate with each other has a little bite to it," Bosco told E!. "A lot of our way of communicating involves taking the piss out of each other. In a lot of ways, that's a way of showing love and respect. Our season was filled with incredibly kind, nice and giving people, but you can't be nice 24/7. I also think that makes for very interesting TV. I think you can be kind without being nice all the time."
Joining the Drag Race universe comes with great power and responsibility—and also the guarantee that fans are probably going to go to great lengths to show you how much they love you.
"I had this girl come up to me in Louisville and asked me to sign her arm. The next day she tagged me and she had tattooed my signature," Daya told E!. "It's wild to me that people resonate with me."
It's not always an easy adjustment to make.
"The more queer the space, the more I'll get recognized," Willow said. "I don't dislike it, but it has been difficult to adjust to. I'm someone who really, really values my privacy and personal space. I'm not going to lie, it can be frustrating when you go out and just want to have a quiet night with your friends and you get bombarded by people. But you also have to know that you're so blessed to be supported and loved."
Watch it all go down when the RuPaul's Drag Race finale airs April 22 at 8 p.m. on VH1.