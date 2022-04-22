Inside Sofia Richie’s Surprise Hawaiian Proposal From Her “Perfect Match” Elliot Grainge

A perfect proposal for a "perfect match."
A source exclusively tells E! News that Sofia Richie did not suspect her engagement was coming when Elliot Grainge popped the question during a trip with family and friends in Hawaii.
"Sofia truly had no idea," the insider shared. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation," adding, "Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."
The source explained that Elliot got down on one knee right before they were set to have dinner, and that Sofia's best friends and her sister Nicole Richie were present. While the actual proposal may have come as a surprise for Sofia, the source said that taking this next step has been a topic of discussion for the two.
"They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating," the insider said. "And Sofia knew Elliot was the one."
Now that he's popped the question, the source says Sofia is "over the moon."
But how does Sofia's inner-circle feels about the special moment? "Everyone met up together afterwards and they have been celebrating for the last few days," the source said. "They are all so excited for her and think they are a perfect match."
According to the Insider, her dad Lionel Richie also gave his stamp of approval.
"Nicole and Lionel love Elliot and definitely approve of him," the source explained. "Lionel has been very welcoming of him and is happy he will be a part of the family."
In true big sister fashion, Nicole gave a humous reaction by posting a selfie taken with Sofia after the proposal and writing "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me @sofiarichie."
The couple who first sparked romance rumors in April 2021 and went Instagram official just days later.
At the time, a separate source close to Sofia shared that the couple have been longtime family friends, as Elliot's father, who is Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge knows Lionel.
"Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic," the second source said. "They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years."
One year ago, the second source noted that Sofia and Elliot "are very happy and in the honeymoon phase."
Now with a ring on her finger and a wedding to plan, Elliot and Sofia are one step closer to embarking on an actual honeymoon.