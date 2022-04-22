Cruel Summer Season 2: Check Out the Big Changes Coming

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Cruel Summer is building another mystery.

The hit Freeform show has announced plans for season two, set to premiere later this year, which will feature an entirely new storyline and cast.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, the season will follow "the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship...from three different timelines surrounding Y2K," according to the network. The first season of the show gave us a '90s nostalgia fix and now it looks like it's time to reckon with the turn of the century.

Cruel Summer's season two release date has not been revealed.

The cast will be led by The Goldergs' Sadie Stanley, American Vandal's Griffin Gluck and newcomer Eloise Payet.

The series will also feature a Private Practice reunion, as both KaDee Strickland and Paul Adelstein, who played husband and wife Charlotte and Cooper on the hit ABC medical drama from 2007-2013, are both set to appear in season two.

That's not all!

Private Practice heads (it's a thing, trust us) will recognize that Gluck played Strickland and Adelstein's son Mason on seasons five and six of the show. Somebody call Kate Walsh!