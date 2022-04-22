Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

We interviewed Mary Fitzgerald because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After a long wait, Selling Sunset Season 5 is finally upon us. That means more drama, more beautiful houses, and, of course, more memorable looks. The Oppenheim Group realtors always give me some fashion and beauty inspiration. Mary Fitzgerald recently shared some of her beauty must-haves, including long-lasting products that get her through days of real estate listings and filming her hit Netflix show.

Mary named the one product that she and her husband Romain Bonnet share. She also shared an amazing, cordless curling iron which is the ultimate secret weapon for the girl on the go.

Selling Sunset Season 5 streams on Netflix Apr. 22, 2022.