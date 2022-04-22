Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

We interviewed Mary Fitzgerald because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After a long wait, Selling Sunset Season 5 is finally upon us. That means more drama, more beautiful houses, and, of course, more memorable looks. The Oppenheim Group realtors always give me some fashion and beauty inspiration. Mary Fitzgerald recently shared some of her beauty must-haves, including long-lasting products that get her through days of real estate listings and filming her hit Netflix show.
Mary named the one product that she and her husband Romain Bonnet share. She also shared an amazing, cordless curling iron which is the ultimate secret weapon for the girl on the go.
Selling Sunset Season 5 streams on Netflix Apr. 22, 2022.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
E!: You have some very long days full of listings and filming. Are there any long-lasting beauty products that you rely on that stay put/ and go the distance?
MF: I think this product is a staple for a lot of makeup lovers. The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray keeps my makeup looking fresh through a whole day of filming. I have been using this for years and I struggle to switch to a different setting spray because of how well this one works! I don't have to worry about doing touch ups every hour so I am able to focus on the work that i'm doing.
Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Olivia Liang keeps this in her bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. The spray has 603.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 17,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Lunata 1.25' Cordless, Convertible Curling Iron/Wand
"This has now become a part of my everyday routine and that is the cordless heat tools from Lunata Beauty. These are so convenient and help so much with filming because you don't need an outlet to plug them in," Mary shared.
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Foundation
Mary shared "My go to foundation for long days has to be the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Foundation. It looks like a second skin when applied and the best part…it has SPF in it! When I use this my skin stays looking flawless despite the lights and long hours when filming Selling Sunset."
This foundation has 263.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Tatcha The Serum Stick: Smooth Dry Fine Lines Instantly & Over Time
E!: Are there any products that makeup artists/hairstylists have used on you that you now use when you get ready on your own?
MF: This is a good question because they use so many amazing products! The Tatcha Serum Stick is probably one of my favorites. It targets dryness and fine lines on your skin instantly. The best part about it is you can even use it over your makeup throughout the day to give your skin a fresh glow. Such a great product to throw in your bag!
This serum stick has 36.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Monat Revive Shampoo and Volume Revitalize Conditioner
E!: Your blonde hair always looks flawless. Are there any hair products that specifically cater to blondes that you recommend for maintenance?
MF: Thank you! If you have blonde hair you know how hard it can be to maintain. I like to use the Monat Revive Shampoo and Volume Revitalize Conditioner whenever I wash my hair. It keeps my blonde looking toned and helps revive my hair if I feel like it's getting dry from the weather.
Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer
E!: Are there any self-care products that you and Romain both use? Or anything that he borrows from you?
MF: Romain and I both consider this facial steamer a lifesaver. It steams your face to get a deeper clean, promotes better blood circulation, and makes your skin more receptive to serums. It is also great for making you feel relaxed after a long day. Romain likes to use this at night to relax after he's been at work.
This steamer has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If you want to learn more about the benefits of facial steaming, check this out.
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
Discussing her favorite perfume, Mary said, "I have been using this ever since it was recommended to me and it's perfect for going from daytime to nighttime. Having a signature scent that I won't get tired of is a must for me."
Mirror Home Gym
Mary uses Lululemon's Mirror, which is a nearly invisible home gym that's also a great way to bring a group classes to your home, provide fitness motivation, and you can even get one-on-one sessions with a trainer. Read more about Mirror here.
