Why Zendaya Won’t Be at the 2022 Met Gala

This year's Met Gala theme? Disappointment, at least for Zendaya fans.
In an interview with Extra, the Euphoria actress revealed that she won't be among the eye-catching guests at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The annual event is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best—I will be playing tennis." Zendaya is currently filming Challengers, a movie about the high-stakes world of competitive tennis.
However fans of the fashionista shouldn't worry: Zendaya confirmed that she will make her Met Gala return in the future, assuring, "I'll be back, though, eventually."
The actress was not present at the 2021 event either. Again, work was to blame. (Does she ever rest?)
"My fans are going to be very upset with me," she explained to Extra at the time. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria.
But while Zendaya has officially bowed out of the gala, some celebrities' RSVPs are still up in the air.
In an interview with Access Hollywood in early April, Kim Kardashian shared that her presence will come down to fitting into her outfit.
"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim explained. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."
If Kim does attend, many fans are wondering if her boyfriend Pete Davidson will be by her side, marking their official red carpet debut.
The answer? Kim is keeping fans on their toes.
"I'm not sure," she teased. "You're gonna have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out."