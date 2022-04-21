Why Zendaya Won’t Be at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

This year's Met Gala theme? Disappointment, at least for Zendaya fans.

In an interview with Extra, the Euphoria actress revealed that she won't be among the eye-catching guests at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The annual event is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best—I will be playing tennis." Zendaya is currently filming Challengers, a movie about the high-stakes world of competitive tennis.

However fans of the fashionista shouldn't worry: Zendaya confirmed that she will make her Met Gala return in the future, assuring, "I'll be back, though, eventually."

The actress was not present at the 2021 event either. Again, work was to blame. (Does she ever rest?)

"My fans are going to be very upset with me," she explained to Extra at the time. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria.