Russian Doll Season 2: Find Out Who That Familiar Subway Voice Belongs to

The second season of Netflix's Russian Doll features a very familiar voice emanating from the New York City subway. Find out how the show's special cameo came to be.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 21, 2022 10:53 PMTags
TVRosie O'DonnellNatasha LyonneCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Russian Doll Star Natasha Lyonne Talks Season 2

The second season of Russian Doll brings up many questions, but the biggest one of all might be: "Wait, whose voice is that?!"

Much of the season's time-bending action takes places on New York City subway trains as Natasha Lyonne's character Nadia travels back-and-forth between generations in an attempt to piece together her life. 

If you listen closely, a voice on the train might sound eerily familiar. Stop banging your head against the wall because we're here to help. It's Rosie O'Donnell!

"She's the subway announcer," Natasha told Entertainment Weekly. "She's the 'Next stop, this is Astor Place. Next stop, 14th street.'"

Natasha knew the recording needed to sound authentic, so went through a Rolodex of famous New York voices.

"It was very generous of [O'Donnell]. I just texted her, because we knew we wanted a real New York accent," she said. "We were sort of running down the line, we're like, 'Rosie Perez, Rosie…Mike Rapaport. Who's doing this part?' And so I texted Rosie, and she just would start sending me these little voice memos."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In addition to Rosie, Schitt's Creek star and Emmy winner Annie Murphy joins Russian Doll for season two.  

Similarly to Rosie, Natasha knew exactly why Annie was the right actress for the part. "Annie has a real heart to her. It's very easy to love Annie," Natasha told E! News. "Obviously that has to do with who she is as a human being. "

Annie plays a young version of Ruth in season two, the modern-day character who acts as a surrogate mother for Nadia.

Getty Images / FilmMagic

You can check out all eight episodes of Russian Doll season two—and listen for Rosie!—on Netflix now.

