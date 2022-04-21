Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Family Portraits Featuring Travis Barker and Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker outdid the magic of Disneyland with their blended family magic. See the group’s sweet photos at the theme park.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought along all of their Mouseketeers for a day at Disney—and there's adorable photo proof!

Kourtney took to Instagram on April 20 to show off some pictures from her birthday celebration at Disneyland, which occurred on April 18. The photo album included a whole lot of family fun with two group shots of Kourtney and Travis alongside Alabama Barker, 16 and Landon Barker, 18, (who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) Atiana De La Hoya, 23, (who Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya) and Reign Disick, 7, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott's two oldest children—Mason Disick, 12 and Penelope Disick 9—were also on hand, though they missed the family portrait.

The post also featured a snapshot of Reign with a stuffed animal, a closeup look at a Mickey-shaped treat, views of the park, Kourtney's Minnie and Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cake and a photo of Kourtney and Travis hugging one another close in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. 

Fans took to the comment section to gush over the family photos with one user writing, "what a beautiful family you deserve all the love." Another chimed in, declaring the group as, "The cutest Disney gang."

Kourtney and Travis have proven to be big Disney fans. In May 2021, the pair took a trip to Disneyland with Mason, Penelope, Reign, Alabama, Atiana and Landon. In December 2021, Kourtney and Travis took another trip to the Happiest Place on Earth with Reign and Landon.

It's just a matter of time before this clan becomes an official family unit. Back in April, Travis and Kourtney did said "I do" during a surprise ceremony in Vegas. However, the pair were not able to obtain an official marriage license before arriving to the altar. That being said, they are reported to have an official wedding in the works.
 
Whether walking down the aisle or strolling the streets of Disneyland, this group knows how to show off their bond. Scroll on to see more photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

