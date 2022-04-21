Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Nonbinary

Watch : Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae & More Honor Juneteenth

Janelle Monáe is opening up about her gender fluidity.

During an appearance on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the Dirty Computer singer, 36, revealed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she identifies as nonbinary.

"I'm nonbinary, so I just don't see myself as a woman, solely," Monáe said on the April 20 episode of the talk show. "I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he' or the ‘she.' If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women."

The singer added, "I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary. When I see people, I see your energy first. I don't see like, how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love. With any beautiful spirit."