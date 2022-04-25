The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is More Shocking Than We Expected

There's never a dull moment when the Garden State Housewives reunite.
Bravo has finally released the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion and the first look is even more jaw-dropping than we expected.
Right off the bat, Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have a shocking confrontation over Teresa's feud with Margaret Josephs, which started when Margaret brought up rumors about Tre's fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas' past.
"I wish you would tell f--king Margaret to shut the f--k up," Teresa yells, adding about Margaret and her husband Joe Benigno, "This f--ker and his wife talking about my f--king boyfriend. Should be slapping him up side the f--king head."
Joe tells Teresa to "be a sister once in a while," then calls her a "f--king moron."
Later, host Andy Cohen asks Louie about all the rumors: "There's road rage incidents, slashed a girl's tire, physical abuse in front of kids: is any of it true?"
The family drama between Teresa and Joe only worsens when she calls him a "bitch boy," causing him to walk of set.
"You gotta stop putting me down," Joe replies. "F--k you people. I quit!"
And that's not the only boyfriend-related drama. Says Frank Catania of ex Dolores Catania's new boyfriend Paul Connell, "Me and Pauly don't exactly see eye-to-eye."
Andy also grills Jennifer and Bill Aydin about his past cheating, which was a major plot point this season. "You find out about the affair, did you really not think about it for 10 years?" Andy asks Jennifer, who yells at her man, "Bill, please clear the f--king air. F--king talk, Bill!"
See it all go down in the shocking RHONJ trailer above, and scroll through the gallery below to see some of the glittering reunion looks.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 finale airs Tuesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on Bravo and the three-part reunion kicks off on Tuesday, May 3, at 8 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)