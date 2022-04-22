The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Becky G and More New Music Musts

Watch : Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

When it comes to new music from Shakira, it's always worth the wait.

It's hard to believe that it has been more than four years since the singer released her last album, El Dorado. But on April 22, the Dancing With Myself star released a new song with Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito." Within moments of hearing the track, you'll be shaking your hips wherever you are. And fortunately, it's not the only song worth moving and grooving to this weekend.