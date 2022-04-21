See a Nude Theo James Run From Police in Steamy Time Traveler's Wife Trailer

Time travel just got a whole lot more interesting.
In the upcoming HBO series, The Time Traveler's Wife, Theo James and Rose Leslie star as two people trying to tackle arguably one of the most frustrating things that could happen within a love story: Your partner just up and vanishing without warning.
"Time travel, it's not a superpower," Theo, who plays Henry, says in the new trailer released on April 21. He adds, "It's what's wrong with me," before promptly—you guessed it—disappearing. Throughout the preview, as Henry finds himself popping in and out of different realms of time, he's often missing important things, like all of his clothes. In one scene, he tries to outrun authorities while completely disrobed.
But despite having no control over his comings and goings, one thing remains certain: He's determined to find his way back home to the love of his life and future (depending on the day) wife, Clare (played by Leslie).
About a year ago, HBO confirmed production on the series had begun, with executive producer Steven Moffat promising that the show would "be the love story we need right now."
"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," he said in a statement at the time. "It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love—but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me."
If the concept sounds slightly familiar, it's because the film adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife—based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger and starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana—debuted in 2009. However, as Steven put it, the HBO series will dive into more of the intricacies involved.
"We can tell the whole story," he said. "The movie was a quite intelligently, abbreviated version, but abbreviating it—you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story."
Excuse us while we try to figure out to how to jump ahead to the premiere date: May 15.