Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

Mike Tyson had apparently reached his breaking point.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the former heavyweight boxing champ, 55, is seen repeatedly punching another passenger in the face during an April 20 JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco.

In the clip, the passenger—who sat directly behind Tyson—could be seen standing up hovering over the athlete and talking to him as his friend filmed the interaction from across the airplane aisle.

"My dawg done got lit, he over here rapping with Tyson," the person filming said, before adding that his friend "don't know how to act."

Moments later, the video showed the passenger with cuts and blood on the right side of his forehead. "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," the person behind the camera said. "Yeah, he got f—ked up. Just tryna ask for an autograph. Man, I don't know what happened."

A different video, filmed by another passenger, captured the moment Tyson repeatedly punched the man as another person tried to intervene and stop the fight.