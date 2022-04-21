Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

Mike Tyson had apparently reached his breaking point.
In video footage obtained by TMZ, the former heavyweight boxing champ, 55, is seen repeatedly punching another passenger in the face during an April 20 JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco.
In the clip, the passenger—who sat directly behind Tyson—could be seen standing up hovering over the athlete and talking to him as his friend filmed the interaction from across the airplane aisle.
"My dawg done got lit, he over here rapping with Tyson," the person filming said, before adding that his friend "don't know how to act."
Moments later, the video showed the passenger with cuts and blood on the right side of his forehead. "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," the person behind the camera said. "Yeah, he got f—ked up. Just tryna ask for an autograph. Man, I don't know what happened."
A different video, filmed by another passenger, captured the moment Tyson repeatedly punched the man as another person tried to intervene and stop the fight.
A rep for Tyson told E! News that the passenger was bothering him and threw a water bottle at him while he was sitting in his seat.
In a statement to E! News April 21, the San Francisco Police Department said they were "dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport." Upon arrival, authorities "detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident."
SFPD also told E! News, "One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released under 849(b) of the California Penal Code pending further investigation."
SFPD is aware of the video that captured the altercation on the plane, however, they said it surfaced after they began their initial investigation and has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
E! News has reached out to JetBlue, but the airline declined to comment.