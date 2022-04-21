13 Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse Survivors File $130 Million in Claims Against FBI

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Thirteen survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar have filed claims against the FBI for $130 million—$10 million each—in response to what they say is the bureau's botched investigation of the now incarcerated USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Attorney Jamie White, who is representing the 13 female accusers, said in a statement to E! News, "We spend so much energy and resources encouraging children to come forward when they have been abused, so the fact that people came forward to the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world and were rebuffed—it's a slap in the face."

White called the case "the largest failure on the part of law enforcement in the history of the world as it pertains to the protection of children."

Among other things, the claims allege that the FBI failed to properly document and handle evidence, including victim interviews, and did not respond to the allegations against Nassar with urgency.