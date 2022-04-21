RHOA's NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo and Andy Cohen for Alleged Racist and Hostile Work Environment

According to NeNe Leakes, things in Atlanta aren't as peachy-keen as they seem.
The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is suing Bravo, RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen and the production companies behind the hit reality franchise for allegedly allowing a racist and hostile work environment on set, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
The lawsuit—which also names NBCUniversal, True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants—was filed in Atlanta federal court and states, "For years, NBC, Bravo and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated—if not encouraged—racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees."
The case's legal documents also cite alleged examples of "racially-insensitive" behavior by Leakes' former RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, though she is not listed as a defendant.
The documents state, "From the outset, Zolciak-Biermann was allowed and permitted to engage in racially-offensive conduct and/or make racially-offensive statements without any meaningful consequence or remedial action from NBC, Bravo or True."
The statement continues, "Upon information and belief, instead of taking appropriate remedial action, NBC, Bravo, and True granted Zolciak-Biermann preferential treatment and special privileges and perks that were not afforded to her Black counterparts. This created a two-class system."
Leakes previosuly accused Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter—Brielle Biermann—of being racist, ensuing in a long-lasting feud between the two. (Zolciak-Biermann denied the racist accusations, calling them "bulls--t.")
This isn't the first time Leakes has called out Cohen and alleged the show's favoritism towards its white stars. She took to Twitter to clarify the reasons behind her 2020 departure from RHOA after Wendy Williams and Cohen discussed the matter on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in September 2020.
"We strictly talking the OG's. I was the ONLY BLACK OG," Leakes posted on Twitter. "My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don't ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why."
She wrapped up her thoughts on the matter, posting, "So much you guys just don't know! I'm going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know."
On the WWHL episode, Williams made a joke about how Bravo would happily "have [Leakes] back" after she previously "quit" the series several times.
"NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention," Williams said. "I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but… the Housewives is that one thing all the girls use to promote their other stuff."
The RHOA star clapped back at Williams' words, posting on Twitter, "I will ALWAYS eat and eat good. Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good… No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I'm ICON. Don't forget."
E! has reached out to Leakes' and the defendants' reps but have yet to receive any responses.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)