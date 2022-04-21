Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone.
On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
Aaron himself also recapped his nail-biting night at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, captioning one of his Instagram Story pics with Randall, "Always rockin' with my squad @bucks." (Unfortunately for the quarterback, the Bucks ended up losing to the Bulls, 114-110.)
The sighting of the football star comes a little over a month after Aaron was seen hanging out with his ex, Shailene Woodley during a getaway in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite calling off their engagement earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL star have been seen spending time together on quite a few occasions—leaving fans to speculate about their current relationship status.
As for why things didn't work out for Shailene and Aaron initially, a source told E! News earlier this year that they are "both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."
But as the two have been spotted together over the past few months, a separate source close to the quarterback told E! News that things are "working out" for the former couple and "they're enjoying it."
"They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are," the insider said in late March. "They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long."
While Aaron has a break from the NFL season and Shailene has time between projects, the source explained that now "they can really focus on rebuilding their relationship."
Game on!