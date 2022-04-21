Watch JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announce Birth of Newest Kennedy Family Member

Watch : Caroline Kennedy's Favorite Taylor Swift Song

There's a new Jack in the Kennedy family!

Nearly 60 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, his granddaughter has welcomed what would have been the first great-grandchild of JFK and his late wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, recently gave birth to her and husband George Moran's first child, a son.

Tatiana's brother Jack Schlossberg, the late couple's only grandson, confirmed the boy's birth on NBC's Today show April 21, a week after his sister was photographed carrying her son in a baby carrier in New York City.

And though the baby's name is technically Edwin, his uncle has a special nickname for him.

"His name is Edwin," Jack told Today, "but I like to call him Jack."

The proud uncle added that he's been over to Tatiana's home "all the time" recently to visit his sister and new nephew. "I can't get away from them," he said. "I love them."