Khloe Kardashian Shares Honest Message About "Mean" and "Heavy" Social Media Criticism

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Tough" Conversations With Scott Disick

Sometimes Khloe Kardashian wishes she didn't have to keep up with her social media feed.

As the second episode of The Kardashians aired on Hulu on April 21, the Good American CEO, 37, took time to interact with fans on Twitter who were watching the show—replying to one fan who brought up the negativity she faces both from paparazzi and social media.

"It sucks but I understand it's part of the game but some things get so mean and so heavy and it feels like it never gets lighter," the reality TV star tweeted after the episode's midnight release. "Only heavier and heavier. COVID also made me super anxious in general."

Khloe, who shares 4-year-old True Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson, has always defended herself and her family against negativity—especially regarding her on and off relationship with the Chicago Bulls player.

Earlier this year, Tristan revealed that he fathered a baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols, issuing an apology to his former love through Instagram noting she didn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."