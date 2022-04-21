Euphoria's Zendaya Teases What’s Next for Rue

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

There's a bright future ahead for Rue!

Well, Zendaya hopes so anyway. In a recent interview, the 25-year-old discussed Rue's sobriety journey in season two of Euphoria and what she hopes is next for her character.

"We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment," she told Variety, "and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end."

At the end of season two—after watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play—Rue's (kind of) throuple with Elliot (Dominic Fike) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) comes to an end, and she mends her relationship with Lexi. But now that a season three has been greenlit, what's to come for the teen?

"It's up to her now," Zendaya explained. "I really hope that we can explore her life in the future closer towards the other side in her sobriety journey, figuring that out."