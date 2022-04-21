Euphoria's Zendaya Teases What’s Next for Rue

There's a bright future ahead for Rue!
Well, Zendaya hopes so anyway. In a recent interview, the 25-year-old discussed Rue's sobriety journey in season two of Euphoria and what she hopes is next for her character.
"We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment," she told Variety, "and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end."
At the end of season two—after watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play—Rue's (kind of) throuple with Elliot (Dominic Fike) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) comes to an end, and she mends her relationship with Lexi. But now that a season three has been greenlit, what's to come for the teen?
"It's up to her now," Zendaya explained. "I really hope that we can explore her life in the future closer towards the other side in her sobriety journey, figuring that out."
But Zendaya isn't the only one that wants big changes for her character.
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, recently revealed she wants to explore her character's dark side.
"There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she's crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate," Sweeney told Variety. "She kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself."
Though it's b-rue-tal waiting for season 3, we'll be binge-watching the first two seasons in the meantime.
Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max.