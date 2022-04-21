Miranda Kerr Shares Her Beauty Routine and Favorite Clean Skincare Products

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Miranda's brand Kora Organics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many celebrity-owned beauty brands these days that it can be hard to spot the differences. Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr takes her devotion to her brand to the next level. E!'s Earth Month Guest Editor explained, "I've created this company based on my passion. I have not taken a cent out of the company. I just put it all back in and continue to invest in incredible product development and also in my team and growing the team."
She elaborated, "My passion is health and wellness and I just feel like this is one way to really take care of your health and combine that mind/body/skin experience to get the results you want in a healthy way."
Miranda explained, "At the end of the day, when you're confident and feeling good in your own skin, then it affects a lot of areas in your life and like it makes me feel good to really help people feel like the best that they can feel and feel competent in there."
Miranda shared insights on her products, what keeps her motivated as an entrepreneur, and what makes Kora Organics stand out in the ever-expanding skincare space.
MK: The whole intention was to create a lightweight moisturizer that provided you with long-lasting hydration without feeling sticky. This one really melts into skin and delivers those nutrients to help fight against aging. And at the same time, it provides you with hydration benefits.
Kora Organics Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer
Miranda explained, "To me, this moisturizer is like a green juice superfood for your skin. It really helps improve dullness and evens out skin tone. Have you seen the before and afters? The before and afters on this moisturizer are amazing."
Kora Organics Turmeric BHA Brightening Treatment Mask
Brighten and smooth your skin with this detoxifying exfoliating mask. This is a 2-in-1 product that you can use a scrub or a leave-on mask as a resurfacing treatment. Miranda said, "I'm obsessed—this is my at-home instant facial! The super-fine granules deeply exfoliate, leaving my skin soft and glowing. I also suffer from pigmentation and this mask has made a dramatic difference in brightening my dark spots."
This product has 37.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer
One of the coolest aspects of this moisturizer is its sustainable packaging. Instead of buying a whole new moisturizer, you can just keep on buying the refill pods. This turmeric-infused formula makes my skin feel super hydrating and it looks much brighter. This moisturizer has 11.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
After cleansing, put a few drops of Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil on your face, neck and chest. This award-winning facial oil is great to combat dullness and uneven texture. Miranda says, "This is my #1 skin savior and secret travel companion! I use it religiously morning and night. It's a super nourishing treatment oil that's great for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The powerful combination of Noni Extract and Rosehip, Pomegranate & Sea Buckthorn Oils keeps my skin radiant, hydrated and glowing 24/7!"
This product has 33.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Before cleansing, shake up this bottle to activate this dual-phase cleanser. Then massage the cleansing oil on to your damp face and neck. This product is amazing to remove all of your makeup in addition to getting rid of dirt and impurities.
"This cleansing oil is so gentle and soothing. It turns into a milky texture that melts away all of my makeup and leaves my skin clean, soft & super smooth," Miranda said. The Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil has 6.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: How do your self-care rituals differ during the morning vs. at night in regard to those rituals and the products you use?
MK: I wake up at 5:30 every morning. It's a really great opportunity for me before the kids wake up because I have three boys. It's all systems go when my children wake up. So, I make the most out of my morning from like 5:30 till 6:45, sometimes seven depending on when they wake up. I like to have the time to myself.
I do a little workout and my skincare ritual. That includes the Milky Mushroom and the turmeric scrub. I put on Vitamin C after I get out of the shower. It helps me so much with pigmentation because every time I get pregnant, that pigmentation comes up. I think that the Vitamin C serum is incredible for that.
I use the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer in the morning. Then, I switch to the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer at night and I use our night serum and sleeping mask. Then, of course, I use the face oil morning and night.
Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
Brighten and tone your skin in the morning with this Vitamin C serum. Miranda says, "I use this serum each morning, it contains a stabilized 12% Vitamin C Superfruit complex made with Australian Kakadu Plum, which is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, plus Acerola Cherry, Orange Peel and Lemon Peel. It has really brightened my skin and made a huge difference to my pigmentation and fine lines. I love how it firms and protects."
This serum has 20.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Kora Organics Noni Night Aha Resurfacing Serum
Miranda said, "I use this serum every night. It minimizes my pores and keeps my skin super smooth." This serum has 7.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask
"I put the sleeping mask on before bed. I keep it on my bedside table. It's this crazy mask that's like a secret a lot of people aren't aware of because we haven't spent that much time talking about it. It really is a miraculous product," Miranda shared.
Click here to read more of Miranda Kerr's sustainability insights and get her product recommendations.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)