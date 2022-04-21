Iggy Azalea Debuts Massive Arm Tattoo Tribute to Son Onyx

Watch : Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea has some new fancy body ink.

The "Sally Walker" rapper shared a video on Instagram showing off her new arm tattoo—done by artist @luahillsart—that she got in honor of her 23-month-old son Onyx Kelly, who she shares with ex Playboi Carti.

"My new favorite & most special tattoo!" she captioned the April 20 video, which was shot and edited by @paco.3463. "It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thankyou again!"

The new body ink features a drawing of her baby boy as a cherub angel with the words "Onyx Orion" written across the baby's lower half on a cloth.

In June 2020, Iggy, 31, confirmed on Instagram that she had given birth to Onyx after keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she explained at the time. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."