Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals Honor Queen Elizabeth II on Her 96th Birthday

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to The Throne

Put on your birthday crowns because Queen Elizabeth II just turned 96.

Members of the royal family celebrated the April 21 milestone by posting tributes on Instagram. Prince William and Kate Middleton, for instance, shared a series of photos, including one of them with the monarch at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London and a throwback of the queen sitting next to seven of her great-grandchildren—Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall—and her late husband Prince Philip.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!" a message posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account read. "An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it's particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year."

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared their birthday wishes, as well. Alongside a number of photos from over the years, the couple wrote on their Clarence House account, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year."