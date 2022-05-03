Gigi Hadid Makes a Red Hot Entrance in Leather Corset at 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Necessary Realness: Must-See Met Gala

Gigi Hadid is bringing the edge to the 2022 Met Gala.

Like many stars who were dressed to impress, the supermodel turned heads when she strutted up the red carpet steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.

For fashion's biggest night, the 27-year-old came to slay in a scarlet patient leather corset and matching skin-tight pants. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lip. And of course, a truly stunning jacket. (See what other stars wore on the red carpet here.)

The outing marks Gigi's seventh consecutive appearance at the Met Gala. Back in 2015, she made her debut at the prestigious event in a plunging scarlet red gown by Diane von Furstenberg. Since then, the model has graced the red carpet in designs from Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Michael Kors and Prada.