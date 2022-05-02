This Skin Blurring Cream Used by Euphoria Makeup Artists Is Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While we all want to shine in many ways, having a shiny face after applying makeup probably isn't one of them. However, having a greasy complexion with visible pores may be a thing of the past thanks to the Nanoblur cream from Indeed Labs, which is almost always sold out, but thankfully it's back in stock. Euphoria's head makeup artist Doniella Davy uses this product on the cast, which she confirmed to Huda Beauty.

Doniella explained, "I try to avoid using too much powder on set, as the build-up over the span of a 14-hour day on set can start to become too dry," Doniella explained. "I love more creamy and dewy foundation formulas, and I rely on Nanoblur to make these formulas work on camera without becoming too shiny."

And how does Doniella apply this product? She shared that she uses Nanoblur mainly to target shine in the T-Zone. "It's an anti-shine cream that I apply with a beauty blender over foundation, in lieu of powder," she said.

According to the brand, "Nanoblur instantly blurs and filters skin, minimizing the look of enlarged pores, shine, wrinkles, blemishes and crow's feet while leaving skin with a silky-smooth finish." Indeed Labs recommends three different application methods: applying on bare skin without makeup, under powder makeup, and on top of cream foundation (instead of setting powder). But, is one way more effective than the other? Is it worth the purchase? Here's an honest review.