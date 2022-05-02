This Skin Blurring Cream Used by Euphoria Makeup Artists Is Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While we all want to shine in many ways, having a shiny face after applying makeup probably isn't one of them. However, having a greasy complexion with visible pores may be a thing of the past thanks to the Nanoblur cream from Indeed Labs, which is almost always sold out, but thankfully it's back in stock. Euphoria's head makeup artist Doniella Davy uses this product on the cast, which she confirmed to Huda Beauty.
Doniella explained, "I try to avoid using too much powder on set, as the build-up over the span of a 14-hour day on set can start to become too dry," Doniella explained. "I love more creamy and dewy foundation formulas, and I rely on Nanoblur to make these formulas work on camera without becoming too shiny."
And how does Doniella apply this product? She shared that she uses Nanoblur mainly to target shine in the T-Zone. "It's an anti-shine cream that I apply with a beauty blender over foundation, in lieu of powder," she said.
According to the brand, "Nanoblur instantly blurs and filters skin, minimizing the look of enlarged pores, shine, wrinkles, blemishes and crow's feet while leaving skin with a silky-smooth finish." Indeed Labs recommends three different application methods: applying on bare skin without makeup, under powder makeup, and on top of cream foundation (instead of setting powder). But, is one way more effective than the other? Is it worth the purchase? Here's an honest review.
On Bare Skin: I applied Nanoblur on top of my moisturizer without makeup and the formula dramatically reduced my skin's shine. I was surprised to see how long-lasting the smooth matte finish was, making for a great tool on makeup-free days.
Under Powder: I applied Nanoblur under powder makeup and was very impressed. The cream dries quickly, making an even matte base for powder products to lay on top of. This combination worked well together and lasted all day.
On Top of Foundation: Unfortunately, I was not able to get ideal results by applying Nanoblur on top of foundation. After trying, I found the product lifted my makeup and created uneven patches—despite applying Nanoblur gently with a makeup sponge. I tried this process on both the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation and the Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation. Everyone's skin is different and while I wasn't able to get good results applying this way, this method is labeled tried and true by Euphoria's head makeup artist, Doniella Davy.
Off-set and in stores, Nanoblur has seemingly become a favorite amongst many. Check out these glowing five-star reviews from Ulta shoppers.
"I have been using this product for over 10 years now and apply it daily over my moisturizer. It leaves your skin looking smooth and gives you a nice glow," one shopper wrote. "Highly recommend!"
"I've been using Nanoblur for a few yrs and I love it. Best product on the market for thinning fine lines and dark spots," another shopper raved. "Very affordable and lasts a long time~ a little goes a long way!"
Someone else declared, "I have oily skin and of course when i heard the makeup artist that does the euphoria cast makeup with this i had to try it. I used it over moisturizing and it instantly matted my skin. Also i do alot of heavy lifting and sweating so when i checked my skin it was still matte with a little shiny. 10/10!!!!!"
