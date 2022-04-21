Scott Disick Seemingly Reacts to Ex Sofia Richie’s Engagement

Good luck Scott.
Scott Disick took to Instagram on April 20 to show off his time in Miami—while also seemingly addressing Sofia Richie's engagement to Elliot Grainge.
Scott shared a photo of himself on a boat with the caption, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." The cheeky message seems to make reference at the movie Good Luck Chuck, a film in which all the women who get romantically involved with the character Charlie Kagan (played by Dane Cook) end up marrying the first person they date after Charlie.
It at least seems like the lord had luck with winning over Instagram users, as fans fled to his comment section.
One user wrote, "There's the Scott Disick we all know and love." Another added, "I love u Scott! Never lose that sense of humour!!"
Meanwhile, on another Instagram account, Sofia revealed on April 20 that Elliot popped the question. In her post, she shared a photo of the candlelit proposal and a shot of the two kissing where her stunning ring is in full view.
Back in April 2021, a source exclusively told E! News that Elliot's father, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and Sofia's father, Lionel Richie, have been longtime friends and worked together for years.
Although they weren't close growing up, Sofia and Elliot's relationship turned romantic and the insider shared that Lionel was more than supportive.
The source said, "He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together."
Before getting romantically involved with Elliot, Sofia dated Scott for three years. The former couple called it quits in May 2021. Following their breakup, details of their split were featured during the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In one episode that first aired on March 18, Scott said that Sofia was unhappy with how much time he was spending with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Scott claimed Sofia, "literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"
Following the episode, a source exclusively told E! News how Sofia felt about their relationship woes making it into the show.
"Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show," the source said in March 2021. "She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her."