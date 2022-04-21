Mother's Day Pop Culture-Inspired Gifts: Rihanna, Real Housewives, Schitt's Creek and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your mom lives for entertainment news content, you need to get her some pop culture-themed Mother's Day gifts and cards. There are so many fun, heartwarming, and humorous gifts inspired by Sex and the City, Golden Girls, Friends, Drake, Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Real Housewives, Freddie Mercury, Rihanna, Beyonce, Schitt's Creek, Kris Jenner, The Simpsons, The Nanny, Disney, Mean Girls, Spice Girls, Desperate Housewives, Murder She Wrote and more.
Be thoughtful and make your mom laugh at the same time this Mother's Day with these entertaining gift suggestions and cards related to her favorite TV shows, movies, songs, and reality TV stars.
Early Mother's Day Card
This Rihanna-inspired card is perfect for a mom-to-be.
Iconic TV Moms Card
Make your mom feel like the icon that she is with this card inspired by TV's most beloved mothers.
Destiny's Child Mother's Day Card
Destiny's Child fans (i.e. everyone) will appreciate this punny Mother's Day card.
Funny Mother's Day Card Golden Girls
If your mom is the Sophia to your Dorothy, she will love this one.
Funny Mothers Day Card- And Just Like That
Whether your mom loved watching or cringe-watched the Sex and the City spin-off show, she will appreciate this Carrie Bradshaw-style play on words.
Bree Van De Kamp Mother's Day Card
Mom will love this if she missed Desperate Housewives.
My Rock Funny Mothers Day Card
Thank your mother for being your rock with this Dwayne Johnson-inspired card.
The Nanny Funny Mother's Day Card
If your mother is the Sylvia to your Fran, give her a card inspired by The Nanny.
Drake Mother's Day Card
Mom will feel like a Champagne Mami with this Drake card.
Freddy Mercury Mother's Day Card
This is the perfect Mother's Day card for Queen fans.
Spice Girls, Mama I Love You Mother's Day Card
Give you mom what she wants, what she really really wants: A Spice Girls-themed Mother's Day card.
The One With The Best Mom
Could this card BE any more perfect!?
Bridgerton Mother's Day Card
If your mom still can't get over the duke's absence on Bridgerton Season 2, she needs this card.
Happy Mother's Day... She Wrote
Celebrate a classic TV show with a Murder She Wrote card.
Schitt's Creek Spoons
Have your own family bonding moment with Schitt's Creek-themed spoons.
Funny Tamra Judge Mother's Day Card
If your mom is as opinionated as Tamra Judge, this is the card for her.
Hello From Your Favourite Child Adele Mother's Day Card
Belt out how much you adore your mother with an Adele greeting card.
I'm Not Like A Regular Mom, I'm A Cool Mom Sweater
This Mean Girls quote never gets old.
Magical Mom Shirt
This is a Disney spin on that iconic Mean Girls t-shirt.
Funny Kathy Hilton Mother's Day Card
Give your mom a "Hunky Dory" Mother's Day in honor of Kathy Hilton.
I Got It From My Mama, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Card
Channel your inner Kim and Kris with a kute kard.
Beyonce Bey-Bey Mother's Day Card
Give this Beyonce Mother's Day card to the maternal figure in your life.
Jill & Ally Real Housewife In Training Scented Candle
If your mom is waiting to hear back from the Real Housewives casting department, give her this candle.
Funny Sheree Whitfield Mother's Day Card
Real Housewives of Atlanta super fans will live for this peach-worthy card.
Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Card
Make your mom feel like a reality TV legend with a Kris Jenner Mother's Day card.
