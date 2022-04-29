Maren Morris' Trainer Breaks Down Her Workout Routine Ahead of Stagecoach 2022

Watch : Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022

We could use a love song—and fitness tips—from Maren Morris.



After walking the 2022 Grammys and CMT Music Awards red carpet earlier this month, the singer naturally hit all the right notes in the fashion department. But we also couldn't help but notice how toned and strong she looked.

Chalk it up to cardio and nutrition, according to trainer Erin Oprea, who is helping the country star prepare for her Stagecoach Music Festival performance April 29 as well as her upcoming summer tour, Humble Quest.

"She's happy and she feels good," Erin exclusively shared with E! News. "She's ready to rock. She doesn't have a set goal of losing weight. She's in a good spot."



One she works hard for every day. As she raises her 2-year-old son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, Maren has a mindset common amongst Erin's clients.

"They are all on a mission to feel their absolute best—not to be a certain size," Erin explained. "They are on their mission to feel amazing and to put on that most beautiful outfit of all: their confidence."