Maren Morris' Trainer Breaks Down Her Workout Routine Ahead of Stagecoach 2022

We could use a love song—and fitness tips—from Maren Morris.
After walking the 2022 Grammys and CMT Music Awards red carpet earlier this month, the singer naturally hit all the right notes in the fashion department. But we also couldn't help but notice how toned and strong she looked.
Chalk it up to cardio and nutrition, according to trainer Erin Oprea, who is helping the country star prepare for her Stagecoach Music Festival performance April 29 as well as her upcoming summer tour, Humble Quest.
"She's happy and she feels good," Erin exclusively shared with E! News. "She's ready to rock. She doesn't have a set goal of losing weight. She's in a good spot."
One she works hard for every day. As she raises her 2-year-old son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, Maren has a mindset common amongst Erin's clients.
"They are all on a mission to feel their absolute best—not to be a certain size," Erin explained. "They are on their mission to feel amazing and to put on that most beautiful outfit of all: their confidence."
Erin—who works with the likes of Tyler Hubbard, Jana Kramer, Lauren Alaina and Kelsea Ballerini—offered a glimpse into her client's routine and lifestyle as she prepares for a jam-packed summer when the bones have to be good.
E! News: Walk us through some of the exercises Maren loves to do.
Erin Oprea: She has been playing tennis. I encourage clients to do their cardio outside of me. Sports are always the best way because when you're chasing a ball, you're not thinking about cardio. She's been doing her cardio as well as lots of fun weight training. And she's been kicking ass and we've done all the exercises that made her legs pop back out post baby.
E! What exercises do you do that focus on the legs?
EO: There are so many variations of my squat into lunges that I like. We've been playing a fun sumo squat game that I love. It is a sumo squat and you do 10 tiny jumps staying low. You hold for 10 seconds in the down position. Then you do nine tiny downs and you hold low for 10 seconds. Then you do eight jumps and hold low for 10 seconds. Everyone hates me coming in and then they love me when they are leaving. They get on stage or they take their photos and they're like, "Okay, I don't hate her that much today."
E!: Paint a picture of how you train her amid a jam-packed schedule.
EO: Right now, we're in person until she goes back out on the road. I don't go because I have so many other clients. We'll FaceTime, which we usually do when she's on tour. I also have my Pretty Muscles App and [clients] can just open my app and do the exact same thing as what we would do in person.
E!: Nutrition is also so important when training. What is the diet you recommend to Maren and your other clients?
EO: If you want to lean down, there's no better answer than you have to eat clean. Eat clean to get lean, workout to get strong. There's nothing to cut out. It's just learning to not overeat. I would say that she's gotten really good at portion control. There's more protein and it's not heavy carb focus. I also don't believe in cutting out carbs. She has this rotisserie chicken recipe that she really loves to cook. She's gotten really big into cooking with her husband and that makes me beyond happy.
E!: Before someone has a baby, they may have a fitness goal and then after baby, there's a new fitness goal. At this stage in Maren's life, what is her main goal or hope during her fitness journey?
Erin: I honestly think she's been pretty open about that too. She wasn't going to hold that pressure to her like everyone does like, "You got to bounce back immediately." She was going to go on her own journey slow and steady wins the race. And she freakin nailed it. I mean, she looks phenomenal.
E!: After she gave birth in 2020, how did that change her diet and workout plan?
EO: Nutrition was the biggest part. A big part was letting her just enjoy her baby. Just be in the moment and with time, it will all come off if you stay consistent. You can do all these crash things and get it off that way or you can do a slow, steady pace. I always say slow and steady wins the race. If you do it slowly, you're not going to feel deprived.
E!: What would you say you love most about working with Maren?
EO: I admire how strong she is. I'm not talking about, "Oh my god, she can lift this much weight." I am talking about her mental strength. She's a strong woman and she knows what she's want. She's driven. When she decides she wants to do something, or she has a vision for something, she's going to make it play out. She's a strong confident woman. She won't put up with s--t. Nobody can put her down or boss her around.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)