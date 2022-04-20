See Queen Elizabeth II Celebrate 96th Birthday in New Photo With Horses

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry REUNITE With Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II reined in a couple new friends.

Ahead of Elizabeth's 96th birthday on April 21, The Royal Windsor Horse Show shared a photo of the Queen posing next to two white horses to commemorate the big day. In the photo, the Queen is shown in a long forrest green dress as she holds the reins of the horses by her side.

Aside from posing next to the white animals, Queen Elizabeth II plans to spend her birthday in private. A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement on April 20, "Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break."

Earlier this month, she opted out of Easter celebrations with the royal family that took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17. The reason for her absence was not disclosed. She also missed out on the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel on April 14 and the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14 after testing positive for COVID-19 in February.