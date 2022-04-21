This $19 Smart Reusable Notebook Has Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As frequent Amazon shoppers, we've come across many cool and interesting products we never thought we'd ever need. From products to help your life feel less chaotic to low-effort beauty products that'll save you time in the morning to random finds that can make your life easier in some way, Amazon has it all. Today, we've got an eco-friendly find that Amazon reviewers say will seriously change your life.
Rocketbook's Smart Reusable Notebook will help you stay organized while protecting the environment. If you're constantly having to deal with loose papers all over your desk or you can't find the notes you swore you took at last week's meeting, this 36-page notebook will be a great help. All you have to do is take notes using a Frixion pen (which is amazing in itself), snap a photo of your pages and upload them, and you'll have a clean digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google Drive, Slack and more. Once you've uploaded your notes, you can easily erase and take new ones. It really is that simple.
Amazon shoppers who've tried these notebooks say they work like "magic." In fact, they're so good, they have over 44,000 five-star reviews. See below to learn more about why Amazon reviewers rate these highly, and to snag one for yourself.
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Set
This smart reusable notebook from Rocketbook will make creating digital copies of your handwritten notes so much easier. All you have to do is take a photo of your notes, upload them to the free Rocketbook app and you'll have a digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more. The set comes with one 36-page eco-friendly notebook, a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. It comes in over 10 colors and patterns, and some colors are even on sale for less than $20. It's the perfect time to try one out for yourself.
Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable Pen - Pack of 7
The Rocketbook does come with one pen already, but if you want more color options or just need backups you can get a set of seven on Amazon for $15. These pens write really smooth and easily erase, so you don't have to worry about making mistakes. They're also super popular with shoppers and have over 65,800 five-star reviews.
Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Exceptional! This will change your life. This product amazed me and exceeded my expectations. The Rocketbook app is so simple and easy to use. The scanning is perfect. It captures the colors, exposes the page with the right lighting, and crops and adjusts the page properly. Each scan takes less than a second, and you can combine multiple pages into one scan and upload them as one document. The Frixion highlighters and pens erase easily with the included erasers on the pens and effortlessly with a damp microfiber cloth. The product is great, and definitely worth the $35."
"Being left handed, it's hard to find notebooks that work. Usually I have to turn them in landscape mode to make them usable. This notebook solves that issue. The app makes it so simple to store the notes/images on my computer. Keep up the great work!"
"I can take notes (analog) and scan to my computer easily AND I don't have to keep up with multiple notebooks! I buy these every time I find a sale and keep them to give as gifts!"
"I had no idea there were notebooks out there such as this. I really love my Rocketbook and I'm considering getting another one! Right now, I'm utilizing my notebook to write daily journal entries and I love that I'm able to write and reuse the pages instead of having to carry around several journals in my bag. It's much more portable and lightweight. I would definitely gift this to a friend."
"The Rocket Notebook has changed how I take notes and I wouldn't prefer it any other way. The pages are very sturdy yet flexible like normal paper. There are many quality of life improvements using the Rocket Notebook. For example, you can create a transcript of your text, auto title files, and access your notes from any device after you scan them. This product has boosted my organization skills since I can set different class assignments to auto send to different Google drive folders."
"This was the best purchase I've made. I used to have legal pads and notes strewn all over the place. With this, my office is cleaner, more organized and I can find what I've written easily. Definitely a good gift idea."
Looking for more life-changing Amazon products? This 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer Has 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews.