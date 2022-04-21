This $19 Smart Reusable Notebook Has Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As frequent Amazon shoppers, we've come across many cool and interesting products we never thought we'd ever need. From products to help your life feel less chaotic to low-effort beauty products that'll save you time in the morning to random finds that can make your life easier in some way, Amazon has it all. Today, we've got an eco-friendly find that Amazon reviewers say will seriously change your life.

Rocketbook's Smart Reusable Notebook will help you stay organized while protecting the environment. If you're constantly having to deal with loose papers all over your desk or you can't find the notes you swore you took at last week's meeting, this 36-page notebook will be a great help. All you have to do is take notes using a Frixion pen (which is amazing in itself), snap a photo of your pages and upload them, and you'll have a clean digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google Drive, Slack and more. Once you've uploaded your notes, you can easily erase and take new ones. It really is that simple.

Amazon shoppers who've tried these notebooks say they work like "magic." In fact, they're so good, they have over 44,000 five-star reviews. See below to learn more about why Amazon reviewers rate these highly, and to snag one for yourself.