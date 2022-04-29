Get to Know the Cast of E!'s New Series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Watch : Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? OFFICIAL Trailer!

You know the Kardashians. Now, get ready to fall in love with the newest reality TV family on E!.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is saying "goodbye" to Hollywood and "hello" to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres May 1.

After living with her parents—mom Julie and dad EJ—during the COVID-19 pandemic, Glaser is moving out of her childhood home and into a place of her own with fellow comedian, roommate, friend and The Nikki Glaser Podcast co-host Andrew Collin.

Returning home also means reconnecting with old friends, as Glaser will reunite with her childhood BFF Kerstin Robertson, along with her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy, who took a page out of Glaser's book by moving back to the Gateway of the West.

In honor of the show's premiere, get to know the cast of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? in the gallery below.