The Wanted's Tom Parker Honored in Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death

Three weeks after Tom Parker's passing, family, friends and fans said their final goodbyes.

People came to pay tribute to the late singer at his funeral held at St Francis of Assisi church in the Petts Wood neighborhood of London on April 20, per the BBC.

According to the publication, those in attendance included Tom's brother Lewis Parker and Tom's wife Kelsey Hardwick—who is the mother of his daughter Aurelia Rose Parker, 2, and son Bodhi Thomas Parker, 18 months.

Tom's bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes were pallbearers, and carried his coffin into the church while Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" played.

According to the BBC, The Wanted members delivered a eulogy.

Max noted, "As we were carrying Tom in, I could actually hear him saying, 'It's about time,' because he's carried us for the last 15 years."

"Tom was and always will be a brother to myself and my bandmates. He made such an impact on us from the start, and his love for music and his stride for success outmatched any of us," Max said. "[Tom] was the only member of The Wanted to have a punch-up with every member of The Wanted."

Siva chimed in, joking, "He did lose every fight, by the way."