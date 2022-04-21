Madison Beer Discusses Her Emotional Return to the Stage and More Secrets of Her Life Support Tour

Watch : Madison Beer Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Hey, this is a story we love: Madison Beer is officially back on tour!

After releasing her debut album, Life Support, in February 2021, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter took her record on the road.

The Life Support Tour hit multiple stops across North America, including a sold-out show in New York City, before recently hopping across the Atlantic for its U.K. and European leg.

After not being able to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer told E! News exclusively that she feels "really good" and is "happy to be back together" with her fans once again.