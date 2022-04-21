Madison Beer Discusses Her Emotional Return to the Stage and More Secrets of Her Life Support Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Hey, this is a story we love: Madison Beer is officially back on tour!
After releasing her debut album, Life Support, in February 2021, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter took her record on the road.
The Life Support Tour hit multiple stops across North America, including a sold-out show in New York City, before recently hopping across the Atlantic for its U.K. and European leg.
After not being able to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer told E! News exclusively that she feels "really good" and is "happy to be back together" with her fans once again.
Madison has taken a hands-on approach when it comes to crafting the Life Support Tour, putting her stamps on its set design, wardrobe and choreography decisions.
The result is a magical evening with the singer that transports audiences into a fairytale world of pure imagination complete with back up dancers, confetti cannons and more. And, best of all, it's entirely set to the tune of her greatest hits, including "Selfish," "Default" and "Reckless."
Revisiting these songs each night in front of a new audience has been a unique journey for Madison. "It's so cool how songs get a new life when they're on tour," she shared. "I wrote these songs when I was in such a different place—a lot of them were written three plus years ago."
"It's definitely incredible to see [fans] sing them live and see how it's affected them now, all these years later, and how we've been able to bond over things that I thought were just so specific to me," the singer confessed. "It's very special to be on stage and sing about something that you're so affected by and see so many people are as well. You're like, 'Wow, I'm not alone in this.' I don't take it for granted."
In fact, if Madison could offer anything to fans who attend her concerts, it's that they feel the same sense of belonging and love that she feels on stage. "I think that we're a big family," she said. "I hope that it's everything that they dreamed of because I know that we were both counting down so many days."
For an inside look into Madison's Life Support Tour, keep scrolling. You can get more details here!
