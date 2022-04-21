Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 96th Birthday With These Majestic Facts

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to The Throne

Raise your glass (or teacup) to Queen Elizabeth II.

Turning 96 years old on April 21, Her Majesty is spending her birthday at her country home Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, with a senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson telling E! News on April 20 that the queen was heading there for a "private break."

A well-deserved one. This past year was filled with both highs, including her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, and some very deep lows, such as mourning the death of Prince Philip. Through it all, she's continued to carry out her duties.

Though, she has had to miss a few events due to health issues (spending the night in the hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as "preliminary investigations" in October, spraining her back in November and testing positive for COVID-19 in February).

Prince Harry said a recent interview with Today that his grandmother appeared to be "on great form" when he and Meghan Markle visited her ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games.

"It's her sense of humor and her ability to see the humor in so many different things," he told Hoda Kotb of the monarch's best traits. "We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else. So that's always a nice piece to it. But I think after a certain age, you get bored of birthdays."