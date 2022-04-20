Jessie J Spotted Kissing Basketball Player Chanan Colman During Steamy L.A. Outing

Watch : Jessie J Details Medical Condition That's Holding Back Her Singing

Jessie J is taking another shot at romance.

The British "Bang Bang" singer was spotted on a PDA-packed afternoon outing on April 18 with basketball player Chanan Colman, who plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premiere League. The new couple hit up Besties Vegan Paradise in Los Angeles' trendy Silverlake neighborhood, where they were seen cuddling and kissing as they waited for their food.

According to an eyewitness, the touchy twosome seemed "loved up" and "smitten" with each other.

During the lunch date, Jessie, 34, flashed her toned abs in a white crop-top, paired with tight black leggings. She accessorized the sporty look with colorful sneakers, Nike socks, a quilted Saint Laurent tote bag and designer shades. Chanan, 38, kept his look comfortable in a white long-sleeved T-shirt from sportswear brand 7 Days Active, black athletic shorts, a silver chain and orange and black Air Jordan 7 sneakers.