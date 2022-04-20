Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Pop the popcorn and prepare for another month of tear jerkers and dating shows.
Netflix announced its lineup of upcoming TV shows and movies set to arrive in May, and let's just say there are plenty of laughs and tears ahead.
The streaming platform is bringing back some comedic staples in addition to new releases. Jackass: The Movie, Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5 are all coming to Netflix on May 1. Rebel Wilson stars in a new series, Senior Year, which follows a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to school to get the full experience of her senior year that was unexpectedly cut short. This is Rebel's first project since her role in Cats in 2019.
If you're looking for a good cry, dramas like Ben Is Back, The Lake House and Soul Surfer will do the trick.
And if you need a break from The Ultimatum but want to keep the dating-show binge going, the newest installment of The Circle is coming May 4, and season 6 of MTV's Are You the One? will join the catalogue at the beginning of the month.
In addition to Stranger Things season 4, volume 1, other binge-worthy series returning for another season, including the comedy Workin' Moms, reality TV show Bling Empire and thriller Who Killed Sara?, which will conclude with its third season.
Read on for all the content available to binge from home in the coming month.
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies
May 6
Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
The Circle: Season 4
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King
May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
The Circle: Season 4
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
ONE PIECE
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love
May 25
The Circle: Season 4
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
May 26
Insiders: Season 2
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1