These Stars at Their First Met Galas Are a Total Fashion Throwback

Nothing says you've made it in fashion world quite like an invite to the Met Gala.

Over the years, the annual ball—which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute—has become a place for the world's biggest trendsetters to have fun with fashion and show off their daring style. From Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei robe that spawned hundreds of omelet memes to Kim Kardashian's head-turning faceless Balenciaga bodysuit, many celebrity looks have been cemented as iconic fashion moments on its red carpet.

And though stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyoncé are considered Met Gala regulars who consistently raise the bar in style these days, they were once newbies looking to make their mark on fashion's biggest night. Back in 1995, SJP rocked a plain black dress for big Met Gala debut. As for Bey, she opted for something more modest in contrast to the elaborate gowns she's now known for when she first attended the gala in 2008.

Scroll on to see what stars wore to their first-ever Met Gala.

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell in 1990

In Versace

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow in 1995

In Calvin Klein

Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker in 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, Calvin Klein & Christy Turlington in 1995

In Calvin Klein (Kate)

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen in 1999

In Versace

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Salma Hayek in 1997

In Versace

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Kate Hudson in 2003

In Stella McCartney

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham in 2003

In Dolce & Gabbana

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in 2003

In Gucci by Tom Ford

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Eva Mendes in 2004

In Zac Posen

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Serena Williams in 2004
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon in 2004
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Diane Kruger in 2004

In Balenciaga

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Naomi Watts in 2004

In Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen in 2005

In Oscar de la Renta (Ashley) and a vintage dress from What Comes Around Goes Around (Mary-Kate)

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum in 2005

In Ralph Lauren

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in 2006

In Calvin Klein

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Sienna Miller in 2006

In Burberry Prorsum

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cameron Diaz in 2007

In Dior

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Rihanna in 2007

In Georges Chakra

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kerry Washington in 2007
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Beyoncé in 2008

In Armani Privé

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Taylor Swift in 2008

In Badgley Mischka

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Blake Lively in 2008

In Ralph Lauren

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake in 2009

In Versace (Jessica) 

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway in 2009

In Marc Jacobs

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Katy Perry in 2009

In Tommy Hilfiger

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amber Rose & Kanye West in 2009

In Carolina Herrera (Amber) 

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emma Stone in 2009
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala Monday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

