Get a First Look at Your New Favorite Show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Watch : Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? OFFICIAL Trailer!

Look out, St. Louis!

Nikki Glaser is taking her Missouri hometown by storm on E!'s new series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, and you can get a first look at what's to come right now—starting with an explanation for her move back to the Show-Me State.

As Nikki says in the official trailer, "I was well on my way to becoming one of the most successful female comics working today...and then the pandemic hit."

So he traded her Los Angeles lifestyle for the comforts of her hometown, family and ultimately her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy, who just so happened to also move back to St. Louis recently. One minute Nikki is insisting that she doesn't "want to catch feelings," and the next, she's doing exactly that as the two go roller-skating, out to eat and on what appear to be several other dates.

Eventually, Nikki even proposes a, well, proposal. "If we get back together," she tells Chris, "we should just get engaged."