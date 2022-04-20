Why Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce From Ex-Wife Shaunie

Watch : Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About Friendship With Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about the reason behind his split from Shaunie O'Neal.

While chatting on The Pivot Podcast on April 19, the NBA All-Star, 50, shared his remorse over being "bad" during his marriage to the Basketball Wives star, 47, which ended in 2011.

"I'm glad you guys asked because I don't mind talking about this, but I was bad," Shaq said. "She was awesome. She really was. It was all me."

Although the former basketball star didn't dig too deep into the details behind their divorce, Shaq did share that he "wasn't protecting her and wasn't protecting those vows" throughout their marriage of nine years.

"Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up," he explained. "I'm not going to say it was her. She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff. It was just all me."

He added, "Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can't really come back from that."