How Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård's Relationship Affected Their New Movie

We'd be telling a big little lie if we said this news didn't make us emotional.

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunite in Robert Eggers' upcoming historical drama film, The Northman, and in an exclusive E! News interview, Skarsgård opened up about how his "close bond" with Kidman helped him.

"Having had the experience together on Big Little Lies was tremendously helpful because we became very close," Skarsgård said. "We bonded during Big Little Lies and created just a tremendous amount of trust."

Kidman and Skarsgård starred as married couple Celeste and Perry Wright, respectively, during the Hulu series' two-year run.

He continued, "It was essential to have that trust in order to get into that dark, dark zone that we did on Big Little Lies and to explore the depth of that darkness...we really needed to kind of hold each other's hands through that."