How Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård's Relationship Affected Their New Movie

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunited for The Northman, which hit theaters April 22. See what Skarsgård had to say about it here.

We'd be telling a big little lie if we said this news didn't make us emotional.

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunite in Robert Eggers' upcoming historical drama film, The Northman, and in an exclusive E! News interview, Skarsgård opened up about how his "close bond" with Kidman helped him. 

"Having had the experience together on Big Little Lies was tremendously helpful because we became very close," Skarsgård said. "We bonded during Big Little Lies and created just a tremendous amount of trust."

Kidman and Skarsgård starred as married couple Celeste and Perry Wright, respectively, during the Hulu series' two-year run.

He continued, "It was essential to have that trust in order to get into that dark, dark zone that we did on Big Little Lies and to explore the depth of that darkness...we really needed to kind of hold each other's hands through that."

And the pair were excited to work together again

"When we wrapped up Big Little Lies we hugged and said it would be amazing to be reunited and let's find something else to do," Skarsgård explained. "When the first draft of The Northman came in, it was no question, like, of course it was going to be Nicole Kidman."

In the film, Skarsgård stars as a Viking prince in 10th century Iceland, who seeks to avenge the murder of his father, and Kidman plays his mother, the Queen. 

"It's another very dark, very dysfunctional, weird relationship," the 45-year-old added. "But to be reunited was a real—I wouldn't say treat because it was so dark—but after two months of shooting the big set pieces, to be in an intimate scene, a five page beautifully written dialogue scene with Nicole, was definitely one of the highlights of the entire shoot for me."

Watch Kidman and Skarsgård reunite in The Northman in theaters now.

