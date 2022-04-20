The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii for the Second Time Since March

Ezra Miller is in legal trouble once again.
The Flash star was arrested on April 19 for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa, according to a media release from the Hawaii Police Department.
That morning, officers responded to a report of an alleged assault that occurred at a "get-together" at a private residence in a subdivision in Puna, per the release. Miller allegedly became irate after being asked to leave, and police say the actor threw a chair, "striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."
The woman who was hit by the chair refused to receive medical care. Miller was subsequently arrested for the incident after police located them on the roadway during a traffic stop in Kea‘au.
After talking with the County Prosecutor's Office on April 20, police say Miller was released "pending further investigation." The investigation is still active.
E! News has reached out to Miller's attorney and has not heard back yet.
This arrest is the latest in a string of legal bouts for Miller.
Last month, the Justice League star was arrested in Hawaii after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
Per a police report obtained by E! News, South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a call about a disorderly patron at a local bar on March 27. Miller allegedly became "agitated" when other people started singing karaoke at the bar.
Miller started "yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke," according to police, who said the star also later lunged at a man who was playing darts.
The owner of the bar reportedly asked the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor to "calm down" multiple times, but the actor did not, per the police report. Miller was subsequently arrested on both offenses but was later released after posting $500 bail.
In April 2020, Miller was seen allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland, in a video that surfaced online.
According to video footage, Miller yelled at the woman, "Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?" as she moved her arms and walked toward them. Miller then appeared to grab her neck and push her up against an object behind her before other people intervened. Miller has not addressed this incident publicly.
NBC News reported at the time that no one was arrested or taken into custody in connection with the alleged 2020 incident.