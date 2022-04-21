Elevate Your Burger with Ace of Taste's Chef Duff Goldman

Watch: How to Make Chef Duff Goldman's Cheeseburger Cream Puff Slider

Chef Duff Goldman shows how to take an average cheeseburger to a whole new level. From the piped cheese mousse to the eclair-like buns, the dish was clearly made by a pastry chef. Goldman shares that a thin burger patty and tiny cornichons add a great touch to ensuring each bite is perfect. He also talks about his new show Ace of Taste, inspired by his recent experiences of being a new father. 

Puffs - Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 - 4 large eggs, room temp. plus 1 egg
  • 1/2 - 1 cup shredded gruyere cheese
  • 2 tbsp white sesame seeds

Puffs - Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Line an 18x13 inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring butter, salt, and 1 cup of water to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat to low. Add flour and stir until a dough forms a sticky ball.
  5. Transfer mixture to stand mixer, and mix until there is no longer steam.
  6. Slowly add in 3-4 eggs, one at a time.
  7. Add in cheese and mix. 
  8. Scoop out 12 dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, two inches apart.
  9. Whisk 1 egg with a splash of water and a pinch of salt. 
  10. Brush each cream puff with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  11. Bake for 20 minutes.
  12. Rotate the pan and lower the oven temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. 
  13. Bake for an additional 20 minutes or until a deep golden brown.
  14. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack. Cool to room temperature. 

Cheese Mousse - Ingredients

  • 8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
  • 6 oz block American cheese, room temperature
  • 1/2 -1 tbsp heavy cream
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp ground white pepper
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt

Cheese Mousse - Instructions

  1. Add cream cheese to a bowl and beat until soft using a hand mixer.
  2. Add American cheese, paprika, white pepper, and salt before beating until fluffy and smooth.
  3. Add heavy cream as needed, and transfer to a piping bag with a star tip. Set aside.

Burgers - Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 lb 80/20 ground beef
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper

Burgers - Instructions

  1. Transfer ground beef onto a cutting board and cut into 12 squares. Roll each square into a ball. 
  2. Place each ball onto a piece of wax paper.
  3. Fold the wax paper over, then roll pin over patties until paper-thin and season with salt and pepper. 
  4. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, add butter and cook burgers for 4 minutes on each side before removing them from the pan. 
  5. Add sliced onions to the same skillet, cook for 15-20 minutes, and then remove from heat. 

Added Toppings

  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 tbsp ketchup
  • 3 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp sweet relish
  • 1 head little gem lettuce
  • cornichons
  • bacon strips, cooked - optional 

Burger Assembly - Instructions

  1. Mix ketchup, mayonnaise, and sweet relish in a bowl, and set aside.
  2. Slice puffs in half. Spread special sauce on the bottom half of each puff.
  3.  Add patty, onions, bacon, and lettuce to each bottom puff.
  4. Before topping each burger with the top bun, pipe cheese mousse.
  5. Top each burger with a halved cornichon secured with a toothpick. 
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

