Elevate Your Burger with Ace of Taste's Chef Duff Goldman

Watch: How to Make Chef Duff Goldman's Cheeseburger Cream Puff Slider
Chef Duff Goldman shows how to take an average cheeseburger to a whole new level. From the piped cheese mousse to the eclair-like buns, the dish was clearly made by a pastry chef. Goldman shares that a thin burger patty and tiny cornichons add a great touch to ensuring each bite is perfect. He also talks about his new show Ace of Taste, inspired by his recent experiences of being a new father.
Puffs - Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 - 4 large eggs, room temp. plus 1 egg
- 1/2 - 1 cup shredded gruyere cheese
- 2 tbsp white sesame seeds
Puffs - Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line an 18x13 inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring butter, salt, and 1 cup of water to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low. Add flour and stir until a dough forms a sticky ball.
- Transfer mixture to stand mixer, and mix until there is no longer steam.
- Slowly add in 3-4 eggs, one at a time.
- Add in cheese and mix.
- Scoop out 12 dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, two inches apart.
- Whisk 1 egg with a splash of water and a pinch of salt.
- Brush each cream puff with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Rotate the pan and lower the oven temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bake for an additional 20 minutes or until a deep golden brown.
- Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack. Cool to room temperature.
Cheese Mousse - Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
- 6 oz block American cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 -1 tbsp heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp ground white pepper
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
Cheese Mousse - Instructions
- Add cream cheese to a bowl and beat until soft using a hand mixer.
- Add American cheese, paprika, white pepper, and salt before beating until fluffy and smooth.
- Add heavy cream as needed, and transfer to a piping bag with a star tip. Set aside.
Burgers - Ingredients
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 lb 80/20 ground beef
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Burgers - Instructions
- Transfer ground beef onto a cutting board and cut into 12 squares. Roll each square into a ball.
- Place each ball onto a piece of wax paper.
- Fold the wax paper over, then roll pin over patties until paper-thin and season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, add butter and cook burgers for 4 minutes on each side before removing them from the pan.
- Add sliced onions to the same skillet, cook for 15-20 minutes, and then remove from heat.
Added Toppings
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 4 tbsp ketchup
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tsp sweet relish
- 1 head little gem lettuce
- cornichons
- bacon strips, cooked - optional
Burger Assembly - Instructions
- Mix ketchup, mayonnaise, and sweet relish in a bowl, and set aside.
- Slice puffs in half. Spread special sauce on the bottom half of each puff.
- Add patty, onions, bacon, and lettuce to each bottom puff.
- Before topping each burger with the top bun, pipe cheese mousse.
- Top each burger with a halved cornichon secured with a toothpick.
