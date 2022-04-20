Shay Mitchell Launches New BÈIS Bag Collection: Here Are Her Summer Styling Tips

We interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Shay's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for bags, suitcases, and other travel necessities that are just as chic as they are functional, you need to check out Shay Mitchell's brand, BÉIS. The brand has durable products loved by jetsetters and fashionistas alike. The Dollface star talked to E! about the brand's new collection and shared her thoughts on each bag.

Today, BÉIS launched The High Line, which is a collection with lightweight bags that are chic and versatile. Shay said, "I feel like I say this every time we release a new collection but this one…DEFINITELY is up there in terms of being a favorite favorite. It has all things our fans have come to know and love about BÈIS, but it's super unique and unlike anything we've done before because each bag is made up of 55% hemp."

She added, "This is a new material for us, and highly conceptual. I love that these bags are all lightweight but super sturdy. They are perfect for spring or summer and literally any occasion." Shay shared more about The High Line collection and she shared her insights on how to use and style each piece from the latest drop.