Chloe Kim's Dog Is Living Her Best Life Since Snowboarder Made Olympic History

Snowboarder Chloe Kim mastered some ruff rides down the slopes to win gold at not one but two Olympic Games, and now she and her dog, Reese, are living the sweet life.
In 2021, less than a year before the athlete won her second Olympic gold medal for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Chloe, her mini Australian shepherd and boyfriend Evan Berle moved into a new Los Angeles home, not far from the beach, and her parents moved into her old apartment a few blocks away, The New York Times reported. And her new crib is practically doggie heaven.
"We have a backyard and a front yard," Chloe told E! News. "So just constant ball throwing. These Australian shepherds have unlimited energy. It's important for her to get out there and just play for hours if she can."
Chloe said that since the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she made history as the first woman to win two gold medals in the halfpipe competition, she's mostly been relaxing and hanging out at home, though she did attend Coachella (sans her pup).
"Now I finally have time to just focus on that and do all the house projects that I need to and hang out with Reese," she said. "I actually got her this automatic ball thrower recently. I've been teaching her how to use it. She's getting the hang of it."
Chloe talked to E! News days before her 22nd birthday. Reese, 6, joined her as a puppy in 2016.
"I feel like I was kind of at a low in my life and I really needed a buddy," the Olympian said. "So I got Reese and she's been my bestie ever since."
Reese has helped enrich Chloe's life outside their new home as well. "We go on road trips all the time together. She just [has] to go to the bathroom like every few hours, so we have to stop and it's nice because I feel like if I didn't have her, I would just keep going. It's those moments where I feel like I can be super present when I'm with her and make a lot of memories. I wish I'd take more pictures of her. She's actually so cute out and about."
Chloe and Reese have also teamed up for a new Purina Pro Plan pet food campaign asking dog owners nationwide to log miles with their dog through the Strava app, with the goal of logging one million collective miles. The Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge is donating up to $100,000, or 10 cents per mile, to Athletes for Animals, a team of professional athletes with a shared passion for rescuing and protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. The initiative runs from April 19 to May 17.
"It's really encouraging everybody to go out there and just go on a walk with their dogs, which is what Reese and I will be doing," Chloe said. "It's gonna be great. I'm excited to see how many people show up today.
Now that she has a larger home, will Chloe and Evan get a second dog to join Reese? "I want to get her a buddy for sure," she told E! News. "I just don't know if I, right now, have the time to raise another puppy. It's very time-consuming, but I think when I decide to retire, that's definitely a plan, to get her a buddy. But I don't know if she'll like it. She gets really jealous."