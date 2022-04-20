Chloe Kim's Dog Is Living Her Best Life Since Snowboarder Made Olympic History

Watch : Would Olympian Chloe Kim Want to Be on a Reality TV Show?

Snowboarder Chloe Kim mastered some ruff rides down the slopes to win gold at not one but two Olympic Games, and now she and her dog, Reese, are living the sweet life.

In 2021, less than a year before the athlete won her second Olympic gold medal for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Chloe, her mini Australian shepherd and boyfriend Evan Berle moved into a new Los Angeles home, not far from the beach, and her parents moved into her old apartment a few blocks away, The New York Times reported. And her new crib is practically doggie heaven.

"We have a backyard and a front yard," Chloe told E! News. "So just constant ball throwing. These Australian shepherds have unlimited energy. It's important for her to get out there and just play for hours if she can."

Chloe said that since the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she made history as the first woman to win two gold medals in the halfpipe competition, she's mostly been relaxing and hanging out at home, though she did attend Coachella (sans her pup).