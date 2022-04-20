Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.
When recalling the first time she met Sasha and Malia, host Ellen DeGeneres shared it had been in September 2008—before President Obama had been elected—when they visited the show to see the Jonas Brothers perform.
"Now they're bringing grown men home," the former First Lady joked. "Before it was just a pop band. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives."
Though she didn't share any further details about her daughters' relationships, the Becoming author did give another update, saying, "They have grown up right before our very eyes and they're doing well."
And that we've definitely seen! After all, Malia was 10 and Sasha was 7 years old when they moved into the White House. Since then, Sasha has gone on to attend the University of Michigan, while older sister Malia followed in her parents' footsteps by studying at Harvard.
In February 2021, it was revealed that Malia had joined the writers room of Donald Glover's upcoming Amazon show.
Calling her two daughters "amazing young women," Michelle noted that she raised Sasha and Malia with the same philosophy she learned from her mother: "I'm not raising babies; I'm raising real people to be out in the world."
"I kept that in mind with the girls. They wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn how to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive," she explained. "They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. I think they are amazing young women because of that."
The Waffles + Mochi creator also revealed that it was an "extra-special treat" to have both of her kids at home during quarantine at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "Being with them as adults—it's fun," Michelle shared. "I love them at every age."