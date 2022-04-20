Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Harrison Shares His “Cheeky” Personality in Candid Interview

During an appearance on Today, Prince Harry shared that his and Meghan Markle’s 2-year-old son Archie Harrison is just like him in many ways. See what the duke shared about family life below.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 20, 2022 1:16 PMTags
TodayCeleb KidsRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesHoda KotbMeghan MarkleArchie HarrisonLili Diana
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is his mini-me.

During an April 20 appearance on Today, the Duke of Sussex, 37, spoke about how life has been with him and Meghan Markle's two children—2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet—during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it's really hard," he told host Hoda Kotb during the sit-down, which took place at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. "But when your kids and you are in the same place, it's really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap."

Which child spends more time interrupting the Duke and Duchess' work calls? Archie, of course. 

"Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else," Harry added. "He also gets them often as well, so that's a nice thing."

Harry also said that his son's ways are inherited as the two share a similar personality.

photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Family Album

When Hoda asked if Archie—who is turning 3 years old next month—shares his dad's "cheeky" personality, Harry replied, "Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry talked about the United States becoming his "home" after he and Meghan, 40, left the royal family in 2020, sharing that he and his family have been "welcomed with open arms" and has a "great community" in Santa Barbara, Calif. 

Trending Stories

1

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Exclusive

Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Coachella Party to Fyre Fest

3
Exclusive

Which SKIMS Items Does Pete Davidson Wear? Kim Kardashian Tells All...

Though Harry has previously been vocal about not returning to the United Kingdom until the proper security is in place for him and his family, he does want his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to meet his children. When asked if he attend the Queen's Jubilee this year, he replied with uncertainty.

"I don't know yet," he said. "There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So, this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her."

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Exclusive

Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Coachella Party to Fyre Fest

3
Exclusive

Which SKIMS Items Does Pete Davidson Wear? Kim Kardashian Tells All...

4

Prince Harry Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth II After U.K. Visit

5

The Fate of The Goldbergs Confirmed After Jeff Garlin Exit