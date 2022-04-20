Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Harrison Shares His “Cheeky” Personality in Candid Interview

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is his mini-me.

During an April 20 appearance on Today, the Duke of Sussex, 37, spoke about how life has been with him and Meghan Markle's two children—2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet—during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it's really hard," he told host Hoda Kotb during the sit-down, which took place at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. "But when your kids and you are in the same place, it's really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap."

Which child spends more time interrupting the Duke and Duchess' work calls? Archie, of course.

"Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else," Harry added. "He also gets them often as well, so that's a nice thing."

Harry also said that his son's ways are inherited as the two share a similar personality.